BBNaija 2020 Lockdown star, Prince Nelson Enwerem clocked a year older on August 2, 2021, to the joy of fans

To mark his 25th birthday, the handsome reality star shared dazzling biker-themed photos of himself on social media

Prince also accompanied the snaps with captions where he reminisced on the past year and thank God for his growth

Popular Nigerian reality show star, Prince Nelson Enwerem, recently wowed fans on social media with his lovely biker-themed photos for his 25th birthday.

The young man who clocked 25 on August 2, 2021, toed the line of his fellow celebs who have been known to share dazzling photos on their birthdays.

The BBNaija star went in full biker mode as he showed off his toned body while posing with a motorbike.

BBNaija's Prince celebrates 25th birthday. Photos: @princenelsonenwerem

Source: Instagram

In a subsequent post, the reality star was fully covered as he dressed up in a professional biker gear and posed for the camera.

Prince accompanied one of his posts with a lengthy caption where he reminisced on his life and thanked God for growth.

According to him, the past year had been like a dream and gratitude was the strongest emotion he was feeling about it all.

Prince then went ahead to thank his family, his fans and those who had contributed to his growth. He also thanked his parents for raising a king.

Read part of his post below:

“This past year has been absolutely surreal for me, the best in my life so far, looking back to how far I’ve come and how much I’ve accomplished in this past year, all I can say is THANK YOU GOD!!!

I can’t even begin to put into words all the emotions I’m feeling right now, but in all the strongest is GRATITUDE.

I’m thankful to God for bringing me this far. Thankful for my ever supportive family y’all are the best ❤️.”

See the snaps below:

Nigerians react to Prince's birthday post

Fans and colleagues also took to the comment section to celebrate with the BBNaija star on his big day. Read some of their messages below:

Kaishaofficial_:

"Happy birthday Prince may God continue to bless you. Enjoy!"

Itslaycon:

"Happy birthday to you Prince. Blessings upon blessings to you and yours. ❤️"

Swankyjerry:

"Happy birthday prince wish you long life and more prosperity in good health amen may this year bring you all your heart desires ✊."

Wathonianyansi:

"Happy Birthday Prince. Best wishes always ."

Official_ka3na:

"My guy don off shirt happy great birthday my prince God bless your new age."

Happy birthday to Prince.

Source: Legit