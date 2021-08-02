Lazarus Muoka, the founder and General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement may soon have his own private jet

Members of the church are reportedly doing everything within their power to get their pastor his own plane

Pastor Muoka was said to have rejected the idea in the past but members say they will go ahead with the plan

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lagos - Members of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement have resolved to pull their resources together to purchase a private jet for the General Overseer of the church, Lazarus Muoka.

Daily Sun newspaper reports that this was revealed by one of the testifiers on Sunday, August 1 at end of Church’s 2-day crusade titled: ‘God has sworn to bless you,’ held in Lagos.

Pastor Muoka may soon be the owner of a private jet. Photo credit: Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

A project worth investing in

Members of the church in South Korea, the USA, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other parts of the world said it is high time Muoka enjoyed a private jet due to the nature of his evangelism.

The Chosen members revealed that Muoka has been discouraging them from getting a private jet for him, but said that now is the right time to do that.

The member added:

“Our General Overseer had always refused to have a private jet because of the cost implication. But we have decided to join hands together to buy it, whether he likes it or not.”

Muoka, a pastor with a deep pocket

In 2017, Muoka, an established author, was listed as one of the top ten richest pastors in Nigeria

Muoka who was born in Mgbidi in Imo was raised in a Catholic family in the southeast state where he finished his primary and secondary education.

In 1975 he decided to settle down in Lagos and started to work under one company, after which he opened his own business and later started his ministry.

A fast growing church

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement was established in the year 2002.

The church began with several people and now has more than 300,000 representations worldwide.

It is regarded as one of Nigeria's high-powered religious centres, especially among Igbo people in the country.

Source: Legit.ng