The Peoples Democratic Party has accused the All Progressives Congress of violated parts of the Nigerian constitution

The opposition party described the recent ward congresses conducted by the APC as a needless exercise

The PDP said recent occurrences at the APC congress is an indication that the party is plagued by crisis, confusion, and endless violence

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has argued that any congress conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led national executive remains is a nullity.

The national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the statement via the party’s official Facebook page on Sunday, August 1.

Ologbondiyan said by virtue of the constitution Buni cannot hold any executive position in the APC, while serving as a governor of a state.

He said:

''While Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) bars a sitting governor from holding any other office while serving as state governor, Article 17(4) of the APC constitution clearly states that “no officer in any organ of the party shall hold executive position office in government concurrently.''

The PDP spokesperson explained that the Supreme Court recently invalidated the Buni-led national executive.

He stated that the implication is that with Mai Buni as chairman, the APC has no valid national executive and as such any congress or any other statutory process conducted by the APC under this circumstance remains a nullity.

Ologbondiyan alleged that those who participated in the recent APC ward congress have been viciously scammed.

