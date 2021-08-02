Davido reportedly suspended his aide of nine years, Isreal DMW, for dabbling into the Hushpuppi and Abba Kyari issue

Isreal had taken to social media drumming strong support for deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Abba Kyari despite allegations against him by the FBI

A number of people have appealed to Davido on social media to give his crew member one more chance

Davido's crew member, Isreal DMW, recently bit more than he could chew and the singer has reportedly suspended him.

Isreal's suspension came after he dropped his opinion on social media on the current Hushpuppi and Abba Kyari issue despite recent allegations.

People beg Davido on behalf of Isreal DMW Photo credit: @ubifranklintriplemg/@do2dtun/!@sososoberekon

He even went ahead in his post to boldly praise and drum support for Kyari who reportedly played a role in a multi-million dollar fraud carried out by Hushpuppi.

Well, influential people have started wading into the matter, begging Davido not to forfeit a relationship for a mistake.

One of the people is popular OAP Dotun, who took to his Instagram page to note that Isreal and begging go hand in hand.

The media personality also called on the singer's manager, Asa Asika to plead on Isreal's behalf.

"My guy @isrealdmw and begging na like Agege bread and Akara. They go together. Biko! @asaasika .. help us beg @davido. Isreal Na still our guy."

See the post below:

Talent manager and blogger, Ubi Franklin on his part begged Davido not to sack Isreal following the suspension.

According to him, even though Isreal is overbearing, he is a very loyal member of the crew.

"Abeg @davido Abeg make una give @isrealdmw one more chance. Yes he can be very overbearing, But he is one of the most loyal soldiers in the DMW camp. Suspension and other sanctions are ok, please don’t sack him."

See the post below:

Entrepreneur/talent manager, Soso Soberekon, revealed how down the suspended crew member has been and begged the Fem crooner to recall him.

"Depression don hold our guy @davido bring back Israel @prince_ii."

Nigerians react

Read some of the reactions from Nigerians on the three posts below:

Remyzbae:

"He is always apologising."

Thereal_agbaby:

"He should go and meet Abba Kyari to employ him."

Lammywilliams

"So na ubi personally told him what he did. He no well but they shouldn’t sack him ooo pls."

Prinsytina:

"Abeg oo, forgive him please."

Babarex0:

"@isrealdmw na my Broda ooo. @davido I follow beg ooo."

Ighalojude:

"@davido pls bring back my ekpoma brother."

Isreal calls on Nigerians for help

Isreal broke his silence in a post shared on Instastory days after he was yanked off the Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) camp for controversial comments he made about the trending Hushpuppi, Kyari issue.

In a post, the aide called on Nigerians to help him plead with his boss to rescind his decision to sack him.

According to Isreal, Davido through his lawyer, Bobo Ajidua, is already initiating plans to completely send him out of DMW.

Source: Legit