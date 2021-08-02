Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels recently shared videos of her vibes and chill moments with some of her favourite people

The actress was spotted with her brother where she proudly revealed how much she loves to enjoy her life

At the small gathering were her brother, co-wife, Laila and some other people who ushered in the new month with her

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Billionaire wife and Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is most definitely living the life and she does not hesitate to let people in on it on social media.

In recent posts on her Instagram story channel, the mum of one ushered in August with some of her favourite people in a small gathering.

Actress Regina Daniels is living the good life. Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In the first clip, she was dancing and proudly declared that she loves to live life to the fullest, while her brother who was filming hyped her up.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In two other clips, the actress and her brother can be seen sharing some brother-sister moments on her red car parked on one side.

Another video the actress shared showed her small intimate party as they shouted 'happy new month'. Regina's Moroccan co-wife, who is also her good friend, Laila Charani was spotted in the video.

See clips from the posts below:

Regina and her brother hang out with friends Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels praises hubby

Regina seems to be improving on her tennis game, all thanks to the best coach, who is her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The actress took to social media with a video of the moment her hubby gave her lessons on the court.

The businessman took time to explain stance and positioning to the mum of one who then went on to practice her serves.

The billionaire stood on one side and watched as his woman played against another individual on the other side of the court.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng