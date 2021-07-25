Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham has further proven that family is everything; she could be seen displaying love and affection towards her hubby and son

The video was shared on social media and Nigerians were impressed with the way the actress has been living her life

One of the social media users that commented on the adorable video noted that love is beautiful with the right person

Popular Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham could be seen in an adorable video displaying love and affection towards the two "men" in her life, her husband and her son.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, Toyin could be seen kissing her hubby and showing how fast her son is growing.

Toyin Abraham, her hubby and so served family goal on social media. Photo credit: @toyin_abraham @kolawoleajeyemi @mufasatundeednut

The actress' son, Ire, could be seen playing ball in the room as his parents displayed affection towards each other. The little man immediately ran to meet his dad who lifted him up.

Fans love the heartwarming video

@akeula_trendy commented:

"I love the way Toyin Abraham handled all the critics thrown in her marriage."

@_aniscooser said:

"That kiss enter sha. Love is beautiful with the right person. Lovely."

@nath_design_nd wrote:

"I heard rich people kids grow faster than poor people."

@xboom74 said:

"Kids now bond more with dads than their mums, bless them."

@officialpeela commented:

"Ire is such a daddy's boy."

@being_mercy25 said:

"There’s love in the air."

