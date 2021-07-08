Asides from his hosting skills, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's name is synonymous with fashion.

The drama from BBNaija isn't just the only thing Nigerians talk about. Over the years, Ebuka has also got people talking and this is because of his style and his stunning looks on the reality show.

From the main show to the reunion, the media personality never disappoints as he always shows up in some of the coolest outfits.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's outfits for the BBNaija reunion show. Photos: @rhodaebun

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

At the recently-concluded BBNaija reunion show, Ebuka wore lovely pieces and the photos below are evidence.

1. At the beginning

The beginning of the show saw Ebuka with a big smile as he posed in a white shirt and black trousers. His metal tux, however, made him look classy.

2. He 'blue' us away

Show us a man that looks better in blue than Ebuka. The media personality has got his style on lockdown.

3. A touch of Orange and blue

This outfit looks simple yet stunning. The media personality understands the colours that are suitable for his body tone. So, if you want to slay like Ebuka, pay attention to this.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

4. Street style

Asides from knowing what fits him, Ebuka's carriage is another thing to study. Sometimes, it is not about the outfit but the carriage.

Outfits from unseen episodes

5. Two-piece

You already know that anything Ebuka wears is a hit back to back. This two-piece was one of the outfits Ebuka wore but the episodes were not aired. The stylist was gracious enough to share it online.

6. Adire and Aso-oke

Who wears colourful patterns of aso-oke with adire and still looks stunning in them? The answer is Ebuka. The look below is one of the outfits the media personality wore for the reunion show but the episodes were not shown.

7. Who is your tailor?

A question a fan asked the media personality on Instagram. Popularly known for his agbada that broke the internet, Ebuka's traditional outfits continue to get people gushing.

8. The End

After the gbas gbos from the Lockdown ex-housemates, Ebuka ended the show with this colourful tux paired with a black shirt and trousers.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Linda Ikeji talks about her stretch marks

Legit.ng earlier reported that the media mogul replied to a troll that body-shamed her.

The media woman shared some photos of herself and said her body was looking like she got work done. She rocked a short pink dress with a matching pink purse and high heeled shoes.

Well, a troll identified as mamaemeka1 then told Linda she needed to work on her skin. She added that as rich as the media mogul was, she was not supposed to have bad skin and even added that the ‘zebra lines’ on her thigh were showing.

Well, Linda did not seem bothered at all by the negative remark and said that the so-called zebra lines were stretch marks and she did not care.

Source: Legit