Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Ruth Kadiri Ezerika, recently opened up about her life as marriage and the industry

The talented screen goddess in an interview with Legit.ng talked about her career, keeping her marriage private

Kadiri who is a mother of one revealed that she would have been a woman of God if she didn't go into filmmaking

Ruth Kadiri-Ezerika is a multiple award-winning Nigerian actress, scriptwriter, and film producer. She is also the CEO/Founder of Ruthkolors; an online hair store, and Ruth Kadiri Films.

The actress opened up on her life.

Source: Instagram

In this interview with Maryjane Eze of Legit.ng, the movie star who is now happily married, and blessed with a daughter, Reign Ezerika, opened up on her journey so far as a filmmaker, the challenges of a female producer, motherhood changes, and more.

She also revealed the profession she would have dabbled into if filmmaking didn't pull through.

"If I wasn’t a Filmmaker, I would have been a Prophetess. It’s not easy to combine both worlds but personally and deeply, I know that where I should have been," she said.

As one of the multifaceted figures in Nollywood as actor-Screenwriter-Producer, Kadiri reveals why she didn't just confine herself to acting.

"I’m a very restless soul and I pretty much started as a writer. I love writing and working behind the scenes gives me a different kind of feeling than I get by being on screen. There are two things; you making money as an actor and you making money as a producer. They are two different things and one is way bigger and riskier. As a producer, you are taking more risks but when making money, you make more.

Every filmmaker has a philosophy of life that is reflected in their movies. My philosophy of life is that ‘it only gets better. You can meet me where you left me. Don’t block anyone and no one will block you. I’m sure these things don’t make sense to you but I promise you, these are the things that keep me going in an industry where it is pretty hard to trust anyone."

Ruth Kadiri who bagged a degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos and an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Business Administration, from Yaba College of Technology, gives her perspective about the much-talked-about phenomenon of sexual harassment in Nollywood.

She said:

"The higher you go in life, the more difficult it becomes to understand the pain of the people that are down there. 80 per cent of the sexual harassment in the industry are mostly around people who are struggling to get into the field, who are trying to find their feet. So, I don’t think there’s so much more sexual harassment anymore. I don’t know if I’m saying this because I’ve grown to a point where nobody can say nonsense to me. But personally, I have my ears to the ground, I don’t have a lot of people coming to me to say, this person requested sex for a role and also because I feel like the industry is now female-dominated. These are the reasons why I think that sexual harassment has reduced. I can’t say it has been eradicated because one or two persons will always fall victim and find themselves in that situation but I think it has drastically reduced. Correct me if I’m wrong."

A lot of women complain about the price of motherhood such as loss of their body shape, impact on their career and lack of time to pursue personal developments.

However, for the Edo-born mother of one, motherhood journey has been a rollercoaster, because she has 'loving people around her. '

"These are all genuine concerns and cause for worry and I think every person that has been a mother has gone through that process of worry but when you have supportive people around you, your partner, your family, it’s always easier to deal with and eventually, you’ll come to terms with the new reality. Nothing is ever lost. The time you used to cater for your baby, to take care of your child, it’s never lost. Whatever is yours will always come to you regardless of when. So far, it’s been good. I have loving people around and so I don’t feel that much pressure, I don’t have that much pressure. I thought I was even going to have it so, basically it was just fear that held me down at some point but after the whole process, I don’t even feel any of such pressure or restrain," she noted.

It is no longer news that Kadiri has continued to successfully keep her marriage and husband a top secret, she tells her reasons:

"Okay, first of all, my marriage is not top-secret. If it were top-secret, you wouldn’t know that I’m married. Secondly, my husband is not top-secret, if you are close to me and you know me in the real sense, you would know that he’s not a secret. My husband goes to location, he visits my set when I’m working. He’s home, my friends come home, they know him. They’ve had interactions with him, family and friends know him, what else? That’s just about it. I’m not about stressing emotionally, mentally, I’m just okay. Anybody that knows me personally, knows my husband and that’s alright."

