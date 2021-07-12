Police have urged Nigerians both home and abroad to dismiss the viral video of Chidinma Ojukwu, who was arrested over the killing of Super TV owner, Usifo Ataga

Chidinma was paraded by the Lagos state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, over Ataga's murder

Speaking on the viral video, Muyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the Lagos police command, described the video as fake

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ikeja, Lagos - Following the viral video trending on social media claiming that Chidinma Ojukwu, the prime suspect in the murder of Usifo Ataga, denied killing the chief executive officer of Super TV, the police have set the record straight.

PM News reports that the Lagos state police command while reacting to the video on Monday, July 12, dismissed the claim, urging the general public to disregard the video.

Police have dismissed a trending video of Chdinma Ojukwu's video. Credit: Nigeria Police.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Ojukwu in the video said she did not kill Ataga as she earlier claimed when she was paraded by the police.

According to the report, Ojukwu, who is in detention released an eight-minute video, well dressed and polished, as she recanted all she said earlier when she alleged she stabbed Ataga to death.

Police say trending Chidinma video is fake

The Nation also reports that she added that he ordered roofies and that they both took them and ate food, which made him to become high.

Ojukwu had said:

“I was still not happy with the first one that we had, so, I was staying on my own, smoking and drinking. He, too, was on his own."

But in the new viral video released, Ojukwu said Ataga was already killed before she got to the apartment and that she met him dead and did not know who killed him.

She said:

“I never had anything to do with his death, I don’t know who might have come into the apartment, definitely, somebody did that, but I don’t know who that person is, I don’t what happened when I left to buy the food, I don’t know."

Reacting to the video, the spokesperson of Lagos state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the interview was an old one and should be dismissed.

He said whatever was said in the video would not change the facts the police had gathered on Ojukwu as the prime suspect in the murder of Ataga.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Ataga's family threatens to sue social media users over false reports

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Brenda, Ataga's wife, threatened to sue bloggers who make false claims about her husband who was murdered by a suspect in an apartment in Lagos state.

It was reported that the legal representative of the family, Olusegun Jolaawo, in a statement cautioned members of the public to desist from making unverifiable claims about the incident.

The family of the late media CEO appealed to members of the public with useful information on his murder to give such information to the police.

Source: Legit Newspaper