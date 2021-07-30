Persons who engage in human trafficking in Zamfara state have been given a final warning by the state government

The government on Thursday, July 29, promised residents that henceforth there will be severe punishment for the crime

Moreover, the governor, Bello Matawalle, noted that his administration will make sure the needs and well-being of women and children are prioritised

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Zamfara state government has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance against human trafficking and has thus called for more severe punishment for the crime.

Governor Matawalle made this call during an event held at the residence of the British High Commissioner in Abuja on Thursday, July 29.

The governor said criminals and their accomplices will face similar punishments (Photo: Governor Bello Matawalle)

Source: Facebook

The governor noted that there is a desperate need for grave punishment to be meted to persons who are also into gender-based violence and their accomplices, Channels TV reports.

Represented by the permanent secretary of the state’s ministry for humanitarian affairs, Bala Umar Tsafe, at an event titled World Day against Trafficking in People, the governor said the occasion will put the criminals under the radar.

He added that the event will also highlight the importance of listening to and learning from survivors of experience and thus provide a better approach to it.

Matawalle vowed that his government, with the consciousness of an increase in crime against the female gender, will set up a proactive committee led by the first lady in Zamfara so as to ensure policies and programmes for women and children, thereby balance and instilling a sense of belonging in them.

Immigration dragged mercilessly for saying Nigerians relocating abroad could ‘end up in modern slavery’

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) came under criticism after it shared a post advising Nigerians to "think deeply" before accepting offers to relocate abroad for a better life.

The NIS was trying to caution Nigerians on some of the dangers associated with accepting bogus offers of a better life abroad, such as human trafficking.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nigerians were not having it and lashed out at the agency. While some complained about how the process of getting their passports has been a nightmare, others were more concerned about the quality of the flyer and criticised the agency.

Source: Legit