New Aso Rock staff members took an oath of secrecy at State House in Abuja on Tuesday, July 27

The staff members were warned by the permanent secretary of State House, Tijjani Umar, not to disclose classified information without permission

Umar said the consequences for doing contrary to this order will be grave as the workers are being watched closely

State House, Abuja - During its administration of the oath of secrecy to its new members of staff, the Nigerian presidency on Tuesday, July 27, warned them that they will face serious consequences for revealing classified information.

This message was sent to the staff by Tijjani Umar, the permanent secretary of State House, after the swearing-in ceremony conducted by Justice Hamzat Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, The Nation reports.

Umar noted that leaking classified information without authorisation was a grievous offence that the presidency will not take lightly.

He added that the presidency will also not tolerate truancy or the misuse of their offices, adding that henceforth the staff are under the radar of the federal government, The Cable added.

The permanent secretary stated:

“This exercise is the beginning of doing what is right in various offices. The rules must be enforced and any breach carries a consequence. From now on, you are under the radar, we are going to watch and follow you.

“What we have done today is to administer the Oath of Secrecy on the staff of the State House who handle classified documents.

“When we say classified documents, they are secret and other documents that ought not to be handled without due diligence. So, I think it’s so important because we are alarmed by the fact that nowadays, due to deployment of staff and through retirement, we discovered that a number of our officers need to be placed under the radar."

