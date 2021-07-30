Isaacs Kekemeke is the latest APC chieftain to call for the resignation of the party's caretaker committee chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni

Kekemeke, a former APC chairman in Ondo state, said Buni's continued stay as the party's national chairman is a landmine

The party chieftain stated that there are millions of other party members who can run the APC effectively

Akure - A former secretary to the Ondo government and former state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Honourable Isaacs Kekemeke has said the caretaker committee chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, should resign.

Kekemeke said the Yobe state governor ought to tender his resignation after the Supreme Court verdict on the Ondo state governorship election.

Kekemeke has added his voice to those calling for Buni's resignation. Photo credit: Isaac Kekemeke

He said Buni resigning as the national caretaker committee chairman of the APC, will ensure the party does not walk into a landmine.

Kekemeke, said the APC should be worried seven justices of the Supreme Court agreed the party was in violation of the Nigeria Constitution and the party’s constitution.

He stated pronunciation by the apex court the APC is lawless, was a dangerous signal, even as he called for immediate convocation of a committee to conduct the party’s congresses and national convention.

The Nation newspaper quoted him as saying:

“The Supreme Court followed the people and democracy. It affirmed the wish of the people of Ondo state in their large majority. Nigerians did not ask for courtocracy but democracy.

“Our party must cease to be a party of only people in political office. It must be a party that accommodates everyone, those in government and those outside of government.

“It must promote and develop democratic practice. Apart from Buni and the governors, there are millions of other party men who have the capacity to run this party.

“The earlier the party leadership from the president and the governors act, the better. We should not be known for impunity.”

Meanwhile, Senator Magnus Abe has picked holes in the position of the minister of state for labour and employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, who asked Governor Buni to resign.

The Leadership newspaper reports that Abe said the senior lawyer’s opinion will lead to self-immolation.

He expressed surprise over Keyamo’s stance on the matter, especially his insistence that the APC must immediately halt all preparations for the forthcoming congresses and disband the planning committee.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Keyamo warned the APC of imminent legal tussles if Buni remains the party's caretaker chairman.

The minister advised the party in a leaked memo released on Wednesday, July 28, against going ahead with its planned congresses under Buni's leadership.

According to him, the party will be running foul of the law if Buni continues to preside over its affairs.

