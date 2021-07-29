The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, has spoken on the implications of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ondo guber poll

Though APC narrowly escaped defeat at the apex court, Keyamo advised the party to stop its planned congress under the leadership of Governor Mala Buni

Keyamo's argument is based on the minority judgement of the apex court which held that Buni's leadership of the APC is unconstitutional

FCT, Abuja - Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment, has allegedly warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) of imminent legal tussles if Governor Mala Buni of Yobe state remains the party's caretaker chairman.

Premium Times reported that the minister advised the party in a leaked memo released on Wednesday, July 28, against going ahead with its planned congresses under Buni's leadership.

The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, has said with the Supreme Court judgement on the Ondo election, the APC must halt its planned congresses. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Keyamo was reported to have said the “unity” in the party may be short-lived if the party went ahead with the congresses which are scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 31.

Supreme Court's split decision on Ondo election

It was gathered that Keyamo hinged his reasons on the split decision of the Supreme Court to uphold Rotimi Akeredolu as Governor of Ondo state.

He reportedly explained that the APC escaped potential defeat due to ‘little technicality’ which may not be applicable in subsequent court cases.

Four out of the seven-member panel apex court dismissed the appeal of Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 2020 governorship election in Ondo state.

Jegede wanted the court to nullify Akeredolu's candidacy arguing that his nomination was not valid because it was signed by Buni who is also a sitting governor.

Why APC narrowly won at the Supreme Court

In his reaction to this judgement, Keyamo said the ruling party would have lost the case if Jegede had joined Mr Buni in the suit, Daily Trust also reported.

He said:

“The little technical point that saved Gov AKEREDOLU was that Jegede failed to join GOV. Mai Mala Buni in the suit. Jegede was challenging the competence of Gov. Mai Mala Buni as a sitting Governor to run the affairs of the APC as Chairman of the Caretaker Committee."

The minister also stated that the continuous leadership of the Yobe state governor was a breach of Article 17 of the APC Constitution, adding that the party should stop its proposed congresses by the former’s leadership or risk imminent division.

He suggested the activation of the party's Board of Trustees to organise a National Convention in line with the APC constitution.

The Nation also reported that Kayamo warned that the party risked being destroyed “from top to bottom” by the judiciary if it ignored the minority judgement on the Ondo election.

Meanwhile, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state governor, has congratulated his Ondo state counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) on the Supreme Court verdict.

Sanwo-Olu's congratulatory message is contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by his chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Wednesday, July 28.

He also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as members of the party in Ondo and across the country on the victory.

