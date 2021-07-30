Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has taken to social media with a post that would excite her crushes if they pray hard

The filmmaker who expressed how tired she was from working on a movie set threatened to become single if her man doesn't send her to Maldives on a vacation soon

The actress noted that after 48 hours if she is not Maldives bound to relax and be taken care of she will be free enough to mingle

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has issued an ultimatum to her undisclosed partner on social media on how she would like to take a break from work.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mum of two showed off her tired face and revealed that she had been filming and she needs to relax.

Mercy Aigbe wants to go and relax in Maldives Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

On that note, the filmmaker issued a 48-hour ultimatum to her man, stating that she would declare herself single if he doesn't plan her Maldives vacation.

According to her, if he failed to come through after the deadline, she would be single, searching and available to mingle.

The actress wrote:

"Btw I give D’Owner 48hours to plan my Maldives Vacay! Otherwise after 48 hours I am Single, Searching and available to mingle ! Because I need to relax and be taken care of ... Abeg that’s on period! "

Check out the post below:

Reactions trail post

Anitajoseph8:

"48hours, be taking it easy oh."

Morencage:

"Tired face still Beautiful."

Eyinju_eledumare:

"Period!!!"

Mhizebony_5:

"Tired and still maintaining beauty."

Ameenatolawale:

"Who is the owner?"

Mercy Aigbe begs ex-husband

Mercy Aigbe spoke up about her estranged relationship with her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry.

In an interview with Punch, the Nollywood actress stated that she was still legally married to Gentry as he refused to sign the divorce and also refused to appear in court for the case.

Aigbe insisted that their marriage has not been dissolved. She called on the public to plead with her ex-husband to let her go.

Source: Legit