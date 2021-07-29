Always Proud of You: Funke Akindele Showers Praises on Hubby, Shares Throwback of Song He Wrote in 2004
by  Maymunah Ajetunmobi
  • Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has taken to social media to show off how talented her husband JJC Skillz is
  • JJC Skillz burst into the entertainment industry as a producer and musician, and he shared a song he wrote in 2004
  • The actress also posted the video on her Instagram page and showered praises and prayers on the father of her kids

Funke Akindele's husband, JJC Skills, was very popular as a musician and producer before he delved into filmmaking full-time.

He recently took to social media with a throwback of a song he wrote in 2004, which was produced by Mavin boss, Don Jazzy.

Funke's hubby is a songwriter
Funke Akindele and her dashing husband, JJC Skillz Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele
Source: Instagram

The actress shared a video of her husband vibing to the song on her page and took to the caption to pen beautiful things about him.

The proud wife who tagged her hubby a genius declared that he will always remain relevant and successful.

The mum of two also prayed for good health and wealth for him.

She wrote:

"Genius!!! I’m always proud of you darling!!! You will always be relevant and successful. Amen!! Good health and wealth will always be your portion!! Amen!!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail post

Read some of the comments sighted on Funke's post below:

Shulzamytee:

"Wow!!"

Salamibusayo371:

"The song make sense."

Helen_paul608:

"Wooow."

Liammimidoo:

"Wow this is so lovey."

Plantedworksmedia:

"No be today !!ever forever !Mc pass MC!!"

Nibbles_catering_cakes:

"Beautiful song."

Funke Akindele's hubby brags about her

Award-winning actress, Funke Akindele's husband, JJC Skillz is proud of his wife and all that she is and he does not hold back when it comes to expressing himself.

In a post which he shared on Instagram, the movie producer shared gorgeous photos of his beautiful partner who donned an embroidered flowy green dress.

The actress' husband who tagged her a hot woman praised her talents, screen prowess and also called her a classy woman.

Source: Legit.ng

