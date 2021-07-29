Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has taken to social media to show off how talented her husband JJC Skillz is

JJC Skillz burst into the entertainment industry as a producer and musician, and he shared a song he wrote in 2004

The actress also posted the video on her Instagram page and showered praises and prayers on the father of her kids

Funke Akindele's husband, JJC Skills, was very popular as a musician and producer before he delved into filmmaking full-time.

He recently took to social media with a throwback of a song he wrote in 2004, which was produced by Mavin boss, Don Jazzy.

Funke Akindele and her dashing husband, JJC Skillz Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

The actress shared a video of her husband vibing to the song on her page and took to the caption to pen beautiful things about him.

The proud wife who tagged her hubby a genius declared that he will always remain relevant and successful.

The mum of two also prayed for good health and wealth for him.

She wrote:

"Genius!!! I’m always proud of you darling!!! You will always be relevant and successful. Amen!! Good health and wealth will always be your portion!! Amen!!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail post

Read some of the comments sighted on Funke's post below:

Shulzamytee:

"Wow!!"

Salamibusayo371:

"The song make sense."

Helen_paul608:

"Wooow."

Liammimidoo:

"Wow this is so lovey."

Plantedworksmedia:

"No be today !!ever forever !Mc pass MC!!"

Nibbles_catering_cakes:

"Beautiful song."

