The tenure of the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, would end on Saturday, July 31

Oloyede has made a great transformation in the commission in the last few years of his tenure as the JAMB boss

The JAMB registrar is eligible for reappointment for a second term by President Muhammadu Buhari

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - Unless President Muhammadu Buhari extends his tenure, the registrar/chief executive officer of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, would leave office on Saturday, July 31.

The Nation reports that the tenures of 13 other agencies and corporations under the federal Ministry of Education would also lapse on Saturday, July 31.

The tenure of the JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede would end on Saturday, July 31. Credit: JAMB.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the heads of the agencies would stop reporting for duty as from Friday, July 30, being the last day of work, after serving for four to five years.

Oloyede's tenure may be extended by Buhari

The publication said the affected officials are eligible for reappointment for a second term as may be deemed fit by President Buhari.

The education sector’s chief executives whose positions would be vacant include; Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, executive secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC); Dr. Hameed Boboyi, executive secretary, Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC); Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB).

Others include; Prof. Sunday Ajiboye, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN); Afolabi Aderinto, Computer Registration Council of Nigeria (CRCN); Prof. Garba Dahuwa Azare, National Teachers Institute (NTI); and Prof. Michael Afolabi, Librarian Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN).

Also affected are: Prof. Steven Ejugwu Onah, National Mathematical Centre, Shedda; Prof. Chinyere Ohiri-Aniche, National Institute of Nigerian Languages; Prof. Lillian Salami, Nigerian Institute for Educational Planning and administration; Prof. Lanre Aina, National Library of Nigeria; Prof. Abba Haladu, National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education and Prof. Bashir Usman, Nomadic Education Commission.

They were appointed by the president on August 1, 2016, and were sworn in by education minister, Adamu Adamu on August 2, 2016, at the auditorium of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Abuja court sends ex-JAMB registrar Dibu Ojerinde to prison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Professor Dibu Ojerinde, a former registrar of the JAMB was remanded in prison following a court order.

It was reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja gave the order on Tuesday, July 6, pending the hearing of his bail application, scheduled for July 8.

Ojerinde is facing an 18-count charge of complicity in the diversion of public funds estimated at N900 million brought against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

In a related report, the JAMB accused some higher institutions of mobilising and awarding IJMB/JUPEB certificates to individuals who did not attend their institutions.

This was disclosed by the JAMB's registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, on Tuesday, June 29, in Abuja, the nation's capital.

Source: Legit.ng