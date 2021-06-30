Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of JAMB has said that some higher institutions of learning are issuing fake certificates for NYSC mobilisation

Oloyede, who disclosed this in Abuja, on Tuesday, June 29, noted that the illicit acts by the institution is affecting the standard of education in the country

According to him, some of the candidates who got the certificates for the NYSC mobilisation never attended the institutions

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has accused some higher institutions of mobilising and awarding IJMB/JUPEB certificates to individuals who did not attend their institutions.

The Nation reports that this was disclosed by the JAMB's registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, on Tuesday, June 29, in Abuja, the nation's capital.

Legit.ng gathered that Oloyede spoke at the 2021 Batch “B” pre-mobilisation workshop organised by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Abuja.

The workshop was attended by representatives of tertiary institutions and other stakeholders.

JAMB expresses worry over-proliferation of IJMB, JUPEP training centres

Oloyede, however, expressed worry over the indiscriminate proliferation of IJMB and JUPEB training centres across the country, some of which he said were compromising the standards.

According to him, many institutions operating the centres still engage in mobilising or awarding IJMB/JUPEB certificates to people who did not attend their institutions.

This Day also reports that he alleged that some of the candidates who attended most of the centres did not merit the certificates given to them because they never attended the class but bought certificates with money.

He said:

“Go on the streets of Nigeria, everywhere you see IJMB, these candidates are not supposed to be attending that, they are supposed to be in higher institutions. In Abuja here, you can find up to 100 and they will publicly put it `IJMB training centre,’ this is totally wrong."

