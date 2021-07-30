The single mother of three runs her own business as a professional barber

Fidelia Adogo revealed she caters for her kids through the business

She recently sat for an interview and narrated how she juggles work with raising her children

Despite the challenges in the barbering profession for women, a single mother, Fidelia Adogo, is helping to breach the gender disparity in the field with her rare skills.

The Ghanaian businesswoman hails from Atsiavi-Adogo Kope in the Volta Region and always drifted towards male-dominated professions.

Before starting a business as a professional barber, she attempted to join the military but could not afford to buy the enrolment forms due to financial constraints.

Fidelia Adogo had to resort to menial jobs such as selling pure water to cater for herself and her children, she said.

Juggling work with raising her children

The mother of three admitted that it's been difficult due to her gender, as she recounted how she juggles her work and raising her children in an interview.

''I have three children, so when I wake up I make sure they do their house chores before I come to work.

''I have a lot of customers, and I have to wake up early and to my children and rush to work so that I don't lose them,'' said Fidelia Adogo.

Empowering women

Fidelia Adogo urged women, especially young girls, not to belittle professions that do not require degrees and are male-dominated because some could fetch them a lot of income.

''What men can do women can do better and faster, she said. ''You don't have to wait to get a degree, you can start something on your own,'' she added.

