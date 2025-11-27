A Nigerian lady is overjoyed because of the amount her family and husband spent to make her wedding a memorable event

The lady said three live cows were used for her wedding, noting that she was grateful to her husband and family

The video she posted hit over 1 million views on TikTok where it also got thousands of comments from netizens

A Nigerian lady who just got married is overjoyed because her husband and family made sure her wedding was a memorable event.

The lady has taken to social media to share how nice her wedding was and those who made the event possible.

In the video she posted, the lady, known as @adewealth.beauty2 showed three cows which were used for her wedding.

She said:

"3 cow for my wedding ceremony. Kudos to my hubby and my dad and my brother. If E easy run ham."

However, many people who saw the cows went to the comment section to point out that they were small.

Some of the comments even argued that the cows look like rams.

Reactions as lady gets married with three cows

@Horlumideh said:

"You people are just complaining about the premature cows…… The person wey wan do d wedding mature?"

@nize said:

"This comment section sweet pass the wedding."

@mumcy akorede said:

"You too no be everything you go dey post online."

@Edutex poundz said:

"If you are seeing this on Wednesday, abeg greet me before you go."

@Kush said:

"Since una wan Dey bring everything online anything wey dem Dey talk to una make you Dey collect am."

@Dr Kesh said:

"Cattle is expensive now ooo, and those are not premature, she just didn’t move closer."

@SlickySandy said:

"Congratulations dear but when e reach my turn I go run cows not calf."

@Layomi said:

"The 3 no reach one wey my husband bring."

@omolola said:

"l was at your wedding,why can't your parents and your husband mum,dad wear same clothes on engagement day."

@Gold Varieties store said:

"As I see 4k comments I don kn say something don dey happen."

@ALAKADA EKITI said:

"God bless my mam na 20 cows with 10 rams 25 cartoons of chicken on my nikai .who stone me."

@Urdreamgirl said:

"Point of correction. Those are calves not cows and them be like mheee. Them nor even reach one cow all together."

@Sweet said:

"For cow wey supposed still dry breastfeed, cow wey the meat go be like water water nyash."

@iZIK said:

"See how the cows Dey chop, dem think say you wan train dem."

@chefjenny said:

"Then for just join the money together buy one big cow na. Abi which one be 3 baby cow. Congratulations honey."

