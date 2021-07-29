Tragedy as Lagos state based Oba dies in Ikeja hospital

The Oba of Iguruland, Aguda in the Surulere area of Lagos state, Alhaji Buhari Oloto, is dead.

According to The Nation, the monarch reportedly died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

He was 80 years old.

The death of the traditional ruler was confirmed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-chairman (Lagos Central) Hakeem Bamgbola.

Oba Oloto, popularly known as Buhari Oloto and later called Abu Oloto, was a popular figure in the Lagos social scene for over 40 years.

A member of the APC in Osun state, Diran Olu Abiola, in a Facebook post on Thursday, July 29, prayed for the late monarch to rest in peace.

He said:

Rest in peace Alhaji buhari oloto,omo abulesheowo.

His post was reacted to by other Nigerians who shared similar sentiments.

Adeyemi Omoyele said:

''The great oloto RIP.''

Abiodun Okewole said:

Allahu Akbar, rest in peace baba.''

Aisha Oluwakemi Martin Olaniyan said:

''Aljanat firdaous for kabies.''

In another news, the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of Lagos state APC says the party will adopt a consensus arrangement for its ward congress scheduled for Saturday, July 31.

The GAC, which comprised prominent leaders of Lagos APC across the state, said it has directed party officers at all levels to engage in dialogue that would lead to the meaningful reconciliation of aggrieved members.

This was contained in a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the Lagos governor, Gboyega Akosile, and sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, July 28.

