The adjourned hearing for Sunday Igboho will be monitored closely by some prominent Yoruba leaders from Ibadan

This is as the Olubadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, has sent a delegation to Cotonou, in Benin Republic

The royal delegates, by the Oba's order, are expected to be in neighbouring African nation on Monday, July 26

Ibadan, Oyo - The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, on Sunday, July 25, sent a royal delegation to monitor the court case involving Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) in Cotonou.

The monarch's decision was announced on Sunday by Adeola Oloko, his director of media and publicity, Punch reports.

The first-clash Yoruba ruler made the timely move so that the delegation will monitor the proceedings of the court which is expected to sit on Monday, July 26, in Cotonou for an adjourned hearing on Igboho's possible extradition to Nigeria, The Nation added.

Oloko said that the monarch's resolve was informed by his desire to disabuse the minds of persons who feel he is indifferent towards the travails of the activist.

Quoting the traditional leader, the media aide said:

“Sunday Igboho lives in Ibadan, got married in Ibadan, reared children in Ibadan, built houses in Ibadan and as such he has the rights to be protected by Ibadan traditional Institution within the ambit of the law just like any human being in Ibadan."

Sunday Igboho: Yoruba Rulers in Benin Republic meet over activist's Ordeals

Earlier, traditional rulers in Yoruba held a crucial meeting on Sunday, July 25, in the Ajase area of Benin Republic to brainstorm over the issue of Sunday Igboho's extradition case.

The meeting was said to be held at the palace of a prominent monarch in Adjohoun which is not far from Ajase.

Among those present at the meeting are Alajashe of Ajase from Port Novo, Alajohoun of Adjohoun, and a representative of the Oba of Benin.

Sunday Igboho: Ooni takes crucial decision, sends message to Yoruba leaders

Also, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, had inaugurated a 28-member committee of southwest leaders to look into the Igboho issue.

Akin Osuntokun, the committee coordinator, on Thursday, July 22, disclosed that the panel will investigate issues surrounding the activist's ordeals. Osuntokun disclosed that the committee had been set up in June, adding that it is only a coincidence that the news is coming on the heels of Igboho's arrest.

