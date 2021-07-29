For those who may not have enough money to buy brand new clothes, second hand clothes, popularly called okrika, are usually the next option. Okrika has saved a lot of people from the embarrassment of having nothing good to wear, and it's time to trace the history of this "messiah".

Okrika clothes, also called bend down select, are imported into Nigeria from Europe, America and other continents.

According to @edquest_ng on Instagram, the name was derived from a port town called Okrika in River state where the clothing business is believed to have started from.

The clothing business was said to have started in the 1950s in Okrika, which was the only port that could bring in used clothes from Europe.

Okrika clothes business is said to have started in the 1950s. Photo credit: Wealth Result

Due to the high cost of brand new clothes, okrika was in high demand during the 1950s as many people could not afford the former.

Now widely accepted than ever

There are those who prefer okrika to brand new clothes because they believe that the former is of higher quality than the latter.

Today, you will find okrika in different parts of the country. These second hand clothes are also known as bend down select. This is because the sellers display the clothes in huge piles on the floor.

In Yoruba language, okrika is also called bo si corner, meaning go to a corner. This is because buyers often try the clothes on at a corner because they are ashamed to do that in the open where people will see them.

The clothes are imported from different countries of the world, most especially from the United Kingdom and the United States.

