Online fashion stores are steadily gaining a reputation for disappointing customers as more stories of people getting bizarre packages after ordering a dress online seem to be the norm these days.

Joining the club of disappointed customers is yet another Nigerian lady identified as Idowu Toyin whose video has since gone viral on social media.

What Idowu Toyin ordered vs what she got. Photo credit: @debbie_shokoya

Source: Instagram

Apparently, she had ordered a two-piece outfit consisting of a crop top with long loose sleeves and a maxi skirt with a thigh-high opening in the front.

However, what Toyin received left her lost for words, and social media users, amused.

The lady who appeared to have ordered a white version of the dress for an all-white pool party got an oversize version.

What was supposed to be a fitted crop top was an oversized tie-top and the skirt was pleated and simply nothing like what was advertised in the photo.

See post below:

People share their opinion

Check out some reactions below:

mimisola_daniels:

"She should kuku join my church "

niyodoluwadoyinsola:

"omo na cele sutana tailor sow o."

9137.anu:

"Lmaooooo ori oke garment self better pass dis "

tz_r.u.k.k.y__:

"Lol This thing go reach everybodye be like breakfast ni."

jagabanyoutube:

"Na sutana your friend order"

N12K dress saga

While online shopping - especially for clothes - may have made things a lot easier for people, it however has its downsides and a Nigerian lady had her own experience with a vendor.

The lady ordered a belted dress with mini capped sleeves. However, what she got left her pretty infuriated.

Not only was the dress ill-fitted, but the sleeves also appeared to be oversized. The lady made a video of herself, revealing that she had paid N12,000 for the dress as she was in need of an office outfit.

Source: Legit