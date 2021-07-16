Arizona firefighters crew has saved a family from devastating floodwaters that could have caused them greater harm

In a video that has gone viral on Instagram, the officers helped a father and his two daughters get off their car's rooftop amid heavy currents

Many people praised the excellent show of strength by the officers as they agreed that things may have gone bad without their help

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The dedication of fire service officers in America has saved the life of a family in a situation that could have turned fatal.

In a video posted by USA Today on Instagram, a father and his two daughters had to climb the roof of the family's car to stay afloat during heavy flooding.

The floodwaters look strong as the family came down from the vehicle. Photo source: @usatoday

Source: Instagram

What a rescue!

The officers surrounded the car as the current of the flood remained strong. With a high sense of carefulness, they took the children from their father.

After the kids were in safe hands, the man disembarked from the car's top as he was aided inside the water.

See the video below:

What fans had to say

At the time of writing this report, the video has hundreds of comments on the platform. Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

aussietreatswithlove said:

"Yikes! That’s scary stuff."

kamoralt84 said:

"Thank you God for letting them get home safely.. prayers to all who are affected by these floods."

savvasavva16 said:

"Fire man good god help."

beachloover said:

"Brave men & women! Thank God all were safe."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Nigerian fire servicemen may carry arms soon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government disclosed that it is considering establishing a fire police unit to provide protection for firefighters across the country.

A spokesperson for the ministry of interior, Blessing Lere-Adams, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday, July 3, in Abuja.

She stated that the new initiative was to address the security challenges faced by firefighters during operations. Lere-Adams noted that the fire service officials sometimes encounter mob action and vandalism of firefighting assets in the country.

Source: Legit.ng