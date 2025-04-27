A Nigerian man made a post on X saying Last Days At Focados High School was the best JAMB novel for him

Last Days At Focados High School is a book written by A. H. Mohammed was used for JAMB around 2014 and 2016

According to the Nigerian man, he liked the JAMB novel even as 2025 JAMB candidates make use of Lekki Headmaster

A man who has read the novel, Last Days At Focados High School, has shared his experience.

The Last Days At Focados High School used to be a JAMB novel around 2014 and 2016, and the man said it was a great read.

In an X post, Nnamdi said the book by A. H. Mohammed remains his best JAMB novel ever.

However, some people in the comment section of the post disagreed with him, as they listed their own best books.

Nnamdi said while showing off the cover photo of the book, which was written in 2006:

"This is unarguably the best jamb novel ever."

In the 2025 JAMB, candidates were told to read the Lekki Headmaster, a book by Kabir Alabi Garba.

Reactions as man shares his best JAMB novel

@Ikechimanuel said:

"The Potter's Wheel was the best for me."

@ononoherbals said:

"These things have no importance. Just as unimportant as the exam."

@thekingalvan said:

"The best before “In dependence” That novel took us back to the 1900’s like we were there in the UK with them."

@chiefnarx said:

"Y'all should just say you don't read because In Dependence beats this by far."

@BharbsX said:

"I never write jamb dah time I still gbadun to Dey read am. The book get re-read value."

@Broda_Ahmed said:

"I have read it, and it took everything in me not to sleep while reading it. I didn't enjoy it. But you see In Dependence? Oh, my God, I could go back and reread that book again, just for fun."

@Chinedu_Henry_ said:

"Not really. In Dependence was more stimulating intellectually, and Sweet Sixteen was easy enough for everyone to get all the questions from it. I'd go with one of the above depending on the context of "Best novel."

@DChinaemelum said:

"I swear, I use to create a picture of Jimmy and the girl in my head each time I was reading the book, and also when I want to go for a change of career, I use to tell my colleagues, next week will mark my last days at "Forcados". Most people don't always get the context shaa."

@rohzie_badass said:

"Can’t believe this Novel took me into the realm of the Novel and I was totally experiencing each scene like I was the main character or even there with them."

Man who wrote JAMB years ago shares his experience

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man who wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) years ago shared how he passed.

The man sat for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) test as a student of the famous Deeper Life High School.

According to the man, he was able to pass the examination thanks to prayers and preparation offered at Deeper Life High School.

