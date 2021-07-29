The Federal High Court in Abuja has continued the hearing in a suit filed by some associates of Sunday Igboho who are in the detention of the DSS

The suspects were arrested by the agency during a raid on the Ibadan residence of Igboho in Oyo state

Despite the explanations given by the DSS, Justice Egwuatu insisted that the detained suspects should be brought to court

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has explained why it failed to produce associates of Sunday Igboho that are in its custody in court following an order.

The counsel to the DSS, Idowu Awo, informed the court that some of the names on the court order were different from the names of the persons who were arrested on July 1, 2021, at Igboho’s house, The Punch reported.

Igboho's associates say their detention is in violation of human rights.

Source: Facebook

The lawyer told the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, July 29, that the security agency has no intention of disobeying the court’s order.

According to The Nation, the DSS lawyer said the agency has only three associates of Igboho in its custody.

The lawyer made the statement at the resumed hearing in a fundamental rights enforcement suit by 12 associates of Igboho, who were arrested when the DSS raided Igboho’s Ibadan residence on July 1.

However, the lawyer to the applicants, Pelumi Olajengbesi, faulted Awo’s claim and insisted that all his clients were being held by the DSS.

Following the arguments by both lawyers, the court issued a fresh order on the Director-General of the DSS to produce before it 12 aides of Igboho.

Justice Egwuatu adjourned the matter till August 2 for the DSS to produce them in court and for further hearing in the case.

Benin court remand Sunday Igboho in custody

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal in the Benin Republic has ordered the remand of the Yoruba nation agitator and activist Sunday Igboho, pending further investigation into the allegations levelled against him.

The News reports that the court ordered that Igboho should be taken away from the Cotonou police station where he is currently being detained to a prison.

Legit.ng gathered that he was allegedly arrested based on an international arrest warrant issued against him after he was declared wanted by Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS).

