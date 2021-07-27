The Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Igboho, has been remanded in prison by Benin court to allow thorough investigations into his case

The court made the order on Monday, July 26, after 13 hours hearing on the allegation involving him and his wife, Ropo

Some Yoruba monarchs had on the evening of Sunday, July 25, sent a delegation to Cotonou ahead of Igboho's trial

Cotonou, Benin Republic - The Court of Appeal in the Benin Republic has ordered the remand of the Yoruba nation agitator and activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, pending further investigation into the allegations levelled against him.

The News reports that the court ordered that Igboho should be taken away from the Cotonou police station where he is currently being detained to a prison.

A Benin court has ordered the detention of Yoruba Activist, Sunday Igboho, in prison. Credit: Sunday Igboho.

Legit.ng gathered that he was allegedly arrested based on an international arrest warrant issued against him after he was declared wanted by Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS).

DSS had declared Igboho wanted after a raid on his Ibadan, Oyo state residence during which some guns were allegedly recovered.

Sunday Igboho was grilled for 13-hours by Benin court

The Punch also reports that the activist was returned to his cell after a 13-hour hearing, which ended around 11:20 pm on Monday, July 26.

The case was heard behind closed doors as the court limited attendance to lawyers, Igboho’s wife, Ropo, and a few others.

It was learnt that journalists and Igboho’s supporters who thronged the court in their large numbers were denied access.

Olubadan sends delegation to Cotonou over Sunday Igboho

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, on Sunday, July 25, sent a royal delegation to monitor the court case involving Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) in Cotonou.

It was reported that the monarch's decision was announced on Sunday by Adeola Oloko, his director of media and publicity.

The first-clash Yoruba ruler made the timely move so that the delegation will monitor the proceedings of the court which is expected to sit on Monday, July 26, in Cotonou for an adjourned hearing on Igboho's possible extradition to Nigeria.

Oloko said that the monarch's resolve was informed by his desire to disabuse the minds of persons who feel he is indifferent towards the travails of the activist.

