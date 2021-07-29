Henry Onyekuru lost his beloved mother in April this year and the Nigerian footballer has returned home for the burial ceremony

It was a sad moment for the Nigerian sporting circle when Turkish club Galatasaray broke the news of the death of the player’s mother

Onyekuru was seen alongside his wife and their two kids as they headed for Owerri in a private jet

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru has headed to Owerri in company of his family members for the burial ceremony of his late mother; as seen on Instagram.

The Nigerian footballer who recently signed a permanent deal at Olympiacos lost his beloved mother back in April during the closing stages of last season.

Premium Times reported that Nigeria’s sporting community was thrown into mourning with the sad news of the death of Jessy Onyekuru, the mother of Nigeria Super Eagles player Henry Onyekuru, back in April.

Henry Onyekuru in action for Nigeria. Photo: Oliver Weiken

Source: Getty Images

The news of death of Onyekuru’s mother was broken by his Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray on their social media platforms.

The Club wrote:

“We have learnt with great sadness that our footballer, Henry Onyekuru’s precious mother, Jessy Onyekuru is dead.”

Following the conclusion of the football season, the Nigerian footballer has returned home and is headed for the burial ceremony of his late mother billed to hold in Owerri.

He was seen in a private jet along with his wife and their two children as he posted the picture on his Instagram handle with the caption:

“It's difficult to face the fact I'm headed to my mother’s funeral but I know God knows best. I am blessed to have a strong amazing woman by my side through this difficult time. Thank you all for your messages of support. I appreciate you.”

John Ogu heads to Owerri for Onyekuru’s mother’s burial

Meanwhile, Super Eagles star John Ogu was in panic-mode during a moment of turbulence as he flew from Lagos to Owerri for the burial of Henry Onyekuru’s late mother as seen on Instagram.

The 33-year-old was spotted as he expressed fear during the flight as they glided through turbulence midair.

“Wetin happen?” he screamed as other occupants trolled him over his expression.

Paul Onuachu flaunts beautiful girlfriend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Onuachu was a guest at Peter Olayinka's wedding recently held in Lagos and the Genk striker was tagging along with his Ghanaian fiancee Tracy Acheampong.

It has not been long since 26-year-old tied the knot with Tracy as they both became an item at Olayinka's official wedding ceremony.

After doing all the things necessary at the Ikoyi Magistrate Court, Olayinka and his bride held a private reception in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng