Super Eagles star John Ogu has headed to Owerri to support Henry Onyekuru in the burial ceremony of his late mother

Onyekuru who recently joined Turkish outfit Olympiacos lost his mother back in April during the latter stages of last season

As John Ogu traveled by air from Lagos to Owerri to support his teammate, the Nigerian midfielder expressed fear during a moment of turbulence

Super Eagles star John Ogu was in panic-mode during a moment of turbulence as he flew from Lagos to Owerri for the burial of Henry Onyekuru's late mother as seen on Instagram.

Nigeria’s sporting community was hit with the sad of the death of Jessy Onyekuru, the mother of Nigeria Super Eagles player Henry Onyekuru, back in April.

The news of death of Onyekuru’s mother was broken by his Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray on their social media platforms.

The Club wrote:

“We have learnt with great sadness that our footballer, Henry Onyekuru’s precious mother, Jessy Onyekuru is dead”.

And following the conclusion of the football season, all roads lead to Owerri for the burial ceremony of the player’s late mom.

However, a clip is currently making the rounds as Nigerian midfielder John Ogu headed for the event via a private jet.

The 33-year-old was spotted as he expressed fear during the flight as they glided through turbulence midair.

“Wetin happen?” he screamed as other occupants trolled him over his expression.

Air turbulence is a very real concern for travelers. Caused by a variety of natural factors, turbulence can bring anxiety, fear, and sometimes genuine injury.

Meanwhile, Nigerian newspaper Sun News are reporting that Henry Onyekuru has agreed to join Greek giants Olympiakos on a permanent deal from Ligue 1 side, Monaco.

The Nigerian was axed from Monaco’s pre-season squad after he was told he is no longer in their future plans.

Clubs in Turkey were jostling for his signature following his successful stint with Galatasaray where he led them to the league title during a loan spell from Everton.

He also played on loan at the same club last season but with little success.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that on May 31, John Ogu finally laid his mother Obiageli Ogu to rest and it was a sorrowful event that took place in his home town.

The Super Eagles midfielder posted a summary of the burial video clip on his social media handle.

The midfielder who is currently unattached to club was spotted weeping when he was greeted by elders of the community.

