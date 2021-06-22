Paul Onuachu and his Ghanaian bride Tracy Acheampong attended Peter Olayinka's wedding ceremony

The 26-year-old was among the groomsmen as well as Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon and Henry Onyekuru

West Ham United are the latest club to be linked to Onuachu who scored 33 goals in 38 league games last season

Paul Onuachu was a guest at Peter Olayinka's wedding recently held in Lagos and the Genk striker was tagging along with his Ghanaian fiancee Tracy Acheampong.

It has not been long since 26-year-old tied the knot with Tracy as they both became an item at Olayinka's official wedding ceremony.

After doing all the things necessary at the Ikoyi Magistrate Court, Olayinka and his bride held a private reception in Lagos.

Paul Onuachu and his bride Tracy Acheampong were looking glamorous at Peter Olayinka's wedding. Photo by @paulonuachu

The groomsmen involved were his Super Eagles teammates including Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Victor Osimhen and Onuachu.

Bordeaux forward Simon Kalu was also in attendance but did not play any part on the groomsmen duty.

Onuachu who had the best time in his career with Genk at the just concluded season posted a photo of himself and on Tracy is his Instagram handle.

The six-foot-six striker has been linked with several top European clubs after scoring 33 goals in 38 league appearances for Genk.

He became a the toast of the fans after coming on as a substitute to score the winner against Benin Republic in an AFCON qualifier played in Cotonou.

The former FC Ebedie star was also on target as a substitute in Nigeria's final group game against Lesotho played in Lagos.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Paul Onuachu has wrapped a sterling season with Belgian club Genk as he ties the knot with Ghanaian sweetheart Tracy Acheampong, Pulse.

It is understood the Onuachu and Acheampong met at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol when the striker was playing in Denmark.

And have dated for three years and Pulse claim the Ghanaian bride who has been based in Europe for a decade works as a nurse.

Legit.ng also reported that West Ham United who are Premier League giants are reportedly interested in the signing of Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu who is currently playing for Belgian side Genk.

At the end of the 2020/21 Premier League season, West Ham United finished on sixth position and they will be playing in the Europa League in the coming season in Europe.

Last term in the Belgian League, Paul Onuachu scored 35 goals for Genk which is an incredible record for the Nigerian striker.

