The Catholic bishop of the Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has raised concerns about the current challenges facing Nigeria

The religious leader disclosed why young Nigerians are feeling totally disempowered by happenings in the country

The bishop urged citizens to be engaged in democracy and opening up the civic space for the good of the nation

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - Matthew Kukah, the Catholic bishop of the Sokoto Diocese, has said the 2023 elections will give Nigerians another opportunity to correct the mistake they made.

The cleric made the statement on Wednesday, July 28, in Abuja at an event organised by the Kukah Centre and Open Society Initiative For West Africa (OSIWA).

Kukah said Nigeria needs rulers with integrity. Photo: The Kukah Centre

Source: Facebook

The bishop complained that the young Nigerians are feeling totally disempowered because the nation was threading a dangerous path, This Day reported.

According to him, Nigerians were faced with a nation that consumed its own children.

He said:

“This is a dangerous path we are treading. Our young people are feeling disempowered. We are faced with a nation that is consuming its own children, we are faced with the prospects of an uncertain future. It is impossible, even the worst enemy of Nigeria would never have contemplated that this is where we will be.”

The Cable reported that Kukah also stated that democracy and dictatorship cannot coexist

The bishop said civil society has contributed to the country’s current situation.

He stated that the country’s current situation would not have deteriorated if members of the civil society had not gone to bed early after the country returned to civil rule.

Presidency accuses Bishop Kukah of lying to US Congress

Meanwhile, the presidency has criticised the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, over his statements during a virtual appearance before the United States Congress.

A spokesperson to the Nigerian president, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday, July 18, accused the cleric of castigating Nigeria before the US lawmakers, The Nation reported.

The presidential aide argued that the opinions expressed by Kukah before the US Congress were personal, and not opinions held by the majority of Nigerians.

Source: Legit