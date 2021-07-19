The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, has attracted the anger of the presidency over an address he made to the United States Congress

Malam Garba Shehu, a presidential spokesperson, discredits the narrative Kukah gave about happenings in the country

The presidential spokesperson questioned why the religious leader would painting his country in a bad light

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has criticised the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, over his statements during a virtual appearance before the United States Congress.

A spokesperson to the Nigerian president, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday, July 18, accused the cleric of castigating Nigeria before the US lawmakers, The Nation reported.

He advised the cleric to desist from sowing discord and strife among Nigerians.

The presidency says Kukah's views are personal

The presidential aide argued that the opinions expressed by Kukah before the US Congress were personal, and not opinions held by the majority of Nigerians.

According to him, religious leaders who preach respect for truth have a duty to practice it, and it is a moral and practical responsibility to stand up publicly for the truth.

Shehu said:

''There is no place in mainstream civil discourse for those who actively, negatively, and publicly label an individual ethnic group, especially before a foreign audience.These are not the views expressed or opinions held by the vast majority of the citizens of Nigeria.

”For all our challenges as a nation, nearly all of us seek to live together in harmony, celebrating differences, and finding a common ground as Nigerians above all.''

Vanguard reported that the presidency faulted claims that attacks on schools in parts of the country were targeted against schools that are predominantly Christian.

He said the bandits, kidnappers, and terrorists are the enemies of the people who should be confronted in unison.

