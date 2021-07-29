Nollywood actress Queen Okam took to her social media page to ask her fans to guess how much she realised from her birthday party

The actress was spotted in a video pouring naira notes from a white nylon on her bed as she arranged them

Some Nigerians were, however, not pleased as they noted that all the money would not amount to much

Nollywood actress Queen Okam turned a new age and she had a small party to celebrate herself. The actress' friends made her feel loved as they showered her with money.

Actress Queen Okam shares a video of the money she got on her birthday. Photos: @queenokam

Showers of money

Taking to her Instagram page, Okam shared a video showing the amount she gathered from the money she was sprayed on her big day.

Okam was seen emptying money from a white nylon on her bed as she arranged the naira notes. N100, N200, N500 and N1k notes were spotted.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

q.ueenomo:

"That may be like 100,000."

la_doraa:

"So after pouring this dirty money pick on the floor on this bed, u will still sleep on d bed."

mameemusty:

"Nawa for this nonsense trend sha."

dew_of_benin:

"All I see is change... The show at Oba did set a new standard."

naijasingles:

"Why the show sef."

burriful_aries:

"This money no reach 1m so o,500k sef I’m not sure cuz 200naira plenty dia!"

jummy_blvck:

"This one even small compare to some."

ayodejavu__:

"Harvest omo God punish poverty na this small money you call harvest she even be actress."

iamkingabbey:

"Harvest indeed. Una like to dey tension una ser for this obasanjo internet."

famitobaba:

"May social media no lead us into temptation and unnecessary problems."

itse_mhe:

"Try invite Benin boys next year, I assure you 10 bags of baco bag."

Money rain

