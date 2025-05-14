The 2025 edition of the Ghana Music Awards became a topic of discussion among Nigerians on social media

Some Nigerian netizens shared their take on outfits worn to the Ghana Music Awards while taunting Ghanaians

It would be recalled that Nigeria also recently had its 2025 edition of the AMVCA, where celebs turned out in style

The 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) triggered reactions from Nigerians regarding the outfits worn by Ghanaian celebrities at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on the night of May 10.

TGMA, which coincided with the African Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) in Nigeria, where BBNAija stars Liquorose and Prince won Best Dressed, marked another moment to celebrate Ghanaian music talent.

Nigerians taunt Ghanaians over celebrities' outfits to Ghana Music Awards 2025. Credit: ghanamusicawards

Source: Instagram

Like the AMVCA, top celebrities from the Ghanaian entertainment industry showed up on the TGMA red carpet, making fashion statements and creative expressions.

While the event saw some Ghanaian stars taking home awards in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the music industry over the past year, Nigerian netizens were focused instead on the outfits worn to the event.

Ghanaian rapper dresses like Pharaoh to Ghana Music Awards. Credit: ghmusicawards

Source: Instagram

Below is a picture showing the moment Tulenkey received his award at TGMA with cellotape on his mouth:

The video of 'rap dacta' dressed as Pharaoh at TGMA is below:

Slide the post below to see videos showing the unusual outfits some Ghanaian celebs wore to the TGMA:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a Ghanaian model turned heads with his outfit at the 2025 AMVCA.

The Ghanaian wore an outfit with pictures of late Nollywood stars, including Mr Ibu and Junior Pope.

Reactions to Ghanaian celebs' outfits to TGMA

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as Nigerians taunted Ghanaians over their celebrities' attire and fashion statements. Read the comments below:

ijeomadaisy said:

"Holup!!!! What happened at Ghana music awards 2025? I’ve been seeing numerous video from the award show. Kíló ṣẹlẹ̀ gan gan? Whutapun???"

owtee____ commented:

"That slide 2…Somebody please catch that Pharoah for me oh. We dey find am for Nigeria cos at least him go gree hear word and “let me people go” as baba T no gree dey hear anything so."

thephenomenal_girl said:

"So na this event wey that Ghana girl want make Nana go with that outfit wey she wear go AMVCA. Chelsea c'mon nowwww."

princess_okwi said:

"I saw Ghanians saying about Nana's attire on AMVCA, that it's the unseriousness of TGMA that made her evade them and come show up for AMVCA. Imagine wearing her mechanical dress to this kids play."

vikycharles_ wrote:

"Maybe the theme na rag day."

esechekwa said:

"Dear Cousins, we won’t drag you o. Just come and tell us what happened."

magic_woman_apparel2 said:

"Knowing this happened in 2025 is painful."

roka_chukwu commented:

"Maybe it's their cultural day event before the main just like Amvca no ask me I'm speechless and loss her."

justhair_trancasworld said:

"Ment gala."

Pretty Mike's outfit to AMVCA trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that socialite Pretty Mike wore an Iron Man-inspired outfit to the AMVCA.

He, however, stirred reactions after he opened up on his struggle with his bold fashion statement. According to Pretty Mike, he and the designer didn't consider that he might have to use the toilet while making the outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng