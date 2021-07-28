Former governor of Nasarawa state, Tanko Al-Makura, has allegedly been arrested by the EFCC alongside his wife

Anonymous sources claimed the arrest had to do with the alleged misappropriation of funds during the former governor’s administration

However, the spokesman of the anti-corruption agency, Wilson Uwujaren, said he was yet to be briefed regarding the development

FCT, Abuja - Premium Times has reported the alleged arrest of a former governor of Nasarawa state and serving senator, Tanko Al-Makura, and his wife, Mairo, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Citing anonymous sources, the newspaper added that the couples were being grilled by operatives of the anti-graft agency at its headquarters in Abuja.

EFCC has allegedly arrested former Nasarawa governor, Tanko Al-Makura, and his wife over corruption allegations. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

It further stated that details of the allegation against the ex-governor and his wife were sketchy.

Nevertheless, the report cited sources as claiming the arrest has to do with an alleged breach of trust and misappropriation of funds allegedly perpetrated during the former governor’s eight-year administration as Nasarawa state governor.

Legit.ng notes that Al-Makura served as the governor of Nasarawa state between 2011 and 2019 before he was elected into the Senate to represent the Nasarawa South senatorial district.

EFCC spokesman not aware of arrest

Premium Times stated that the spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said he was yet to be briefed on the development when contacted.

A former spokesman of the ex-governor, Danjuma Joseph, also said he was not aware of the arrest.

He said:

“His Excellency left Lafia (Nasarawa State capital) for Abuja this morning. I am not aware of such arrest."

It is gathered that until the latest development, the former governor Nasarawa governor has never been known to be facing the EFCC probe.

