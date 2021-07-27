Kano anti-graft commission chairman, Muhuyi Rimin-Gado, has been detained by the state police command

The Kano state House of Assembly on Monday, July 26, ordered the sack, arrest and prosecution of the suspended boss

The police said that an invitation was extended to Rimin-Gado for questioning since Saturday, July 24

Kano state - Muhuyi Rimin-Gado, the suspended chairman of the Kano anti-corruption commission, has been detained by the state police command for alleged forgery and false declaration.

The Guardian reports that Rimin-Gado's detention came few hours after the House of Assembly ordered the state government to sack, arrest and prosecute him due to several petitions against him.

The Kano state police command has detained an anti-graft boss, Rimin-Gado over an alleged forgery. Credit: Muhuyi Rimin-Gado.

Legit.ng gathered that at plenary held on Monday, July 26, and presided over by the speaker, Hamisu Chidari, the lawmakers ordered Rimin-Gado's immediate sack and prosecution.

According to the report, the chairman of the committee, Umar Gama, explained that the 12-member committee had concluded its investigations and came out with five recommendations.

Kano House of Assembly orders immediate sack of Rimin-Gado

Gama said the recommendations include the immediate sack of the suspended chairman, his arrest and prosecution, and setting up an ad hoc committee to investigate the financial activities of the public complaints and anti-corruption commission.

Daily Trust also reports that while speaking to journalists after the sitting, the majority leader of the House, Labaran Madari, said the joint committee set up by the House to investigate the embattled chairman, found out that the medical report his lawyer submitted was fake.

The majority leader said:

“Our committee recommended that the state’s civil service should take appropriate action on Isah Yusuf, a Level Four officer serving as an accountant at the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission."

The police spokesman in Kano, DSP Abdullahi Kiyawa, who confirmed the report, said that Rimin-Gado was only invited for investigation.

