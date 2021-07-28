President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over a strategy meeting ahead of his presentation at the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 in London.

The special adviser to the president on media publicity, Femi Adesina, made the disclosure in a statement issued via a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 28.

Although the detailed agenda of the meeting is not available, it is expected to about the summit which is aimed at working to help transform education systems in several countries and territories.

Adesina, the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama as well as other government officials are in attendance.

Recall that the Nigerian leader on Monday, July 26, arived at the Stansted International Airport, London at about 11:20 p.m following his departure from Abuja.

While in the United Kingdom, Buhari is scheduled to see his doctors and participate in the education summit.

Source: Legit.ng