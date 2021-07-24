The governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, has raised concerns over insecurity in the country, particularly in Northern Nigeria

Matawalle stated that President Muhammadu Buhari needs the support of Nigerians to secure the entire country

Banditry, kidnapping for ransom, and insurgency are some of the insecurity challenges that have plagued the current administration

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sokoto state - Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara state, has expressed confidence in the assurances made by President Muhammadu Buhari to end insecurity in the northern parts of the country.

According to VON, Matawalle in a statement he personally signed in Sokoto on Friday, July 23, said northern governors are committed to supporting the president’s efforts to end security challenges in the country.

Bello Matawalle is unhappy over insecurity in the country. Photo: Governor Bello Matawalle

Source: Facebook

He appealed to leaders to rub minds toward finding solutions and developmental path of progress of the nation.

The governor said:

”It is time for us to end destructions and killings, lets nurture the habits of forgiveness of our wrongs, refrain from divisive tendencies and become united.

”We shall remain focused for the development of the nation and shun political differences irrespective of the party we belong.''

According to Daily Trust, he lamented that insurgency, especially in the northeast has hindered economic activities, education, and agriculture in the region.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He urged leaders to shun political differences irrespective of the party they belong to and focus on Nigeria's interest.

Emir of Daura says Nigeria lucky to have Buhari

Meanwhile, the Emir of Daura has revealed that the presidency of President Muhammadu Buhari is a blessing to Nigeria at this point in time.

According to Umar Faruk Umar, things would have been very difficult for the people of the country if not for Buhari at the helm of affairs, The Cable reported.

Garba Shehu on his Facebook page said the emir made this known on Friday, July 23, when the president visited him at his palace in Daura, Kastina state.

He disclosed that the common people in the state are always eager to welcome the president given that he has done well for the country.

Source: Legit.ng