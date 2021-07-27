President Muhammadu Buhari will be participating in the Global Education Summit taking place in London, United Kingdom

Apart from the education summit, the Nigerian leader would hold a bilateral meeting with the prime minister of the UK Boris Johnson,

The event which is co-hosted by the British prime minister and the president of Kenya will be attended by heads of state and government

Ahead of the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night, July 26, arrived in London, the United Kingdom.

Premium Times citing the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) stated that the president’s aircraft landed at the Stansted International Airport, London at about 11:20 p.m.

President Muhammadu Buhari arrives in the United Kingdom to participate in the Global Education Summit. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

The special adviser to the president on media publicity, Femi Adesina, also confirmed Buhari's arrival in a statement issued via Facebook.

Adesina shared photos of the Nigerian leader being welcomed by Nigeria High Commissioner to London Amb. Sarafa Ishola, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Sussex Mrs. Jennifer Tolhurst and David Pearey.

President Buhari who was accompanied by the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and some other officials will hold a bilateral meeting with the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He is expected to return to Nigeria by the second week of August 2021.

