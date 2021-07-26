A supplementary budget of N982.7billion for 2021 has been signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari

The additional budgetary provision for the government is aimed at addressing urgent security concerns in the country

The budget is also aimed at addressing the latest challenges concerning the COVID-19 needs of the nation

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, July 26 in Abuja signed a supplementary budget of N982.7billion for 2021 to address urgent security and COVID-19 needs of the nation.

The action by the president was his last official assignment before embarking on a trip to London.

President Buhari signing the N982billion supplementary 2021 budget. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Budget expected to trigger activities in government spending

A statement sent to Legit.ng by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, noted that the president signed the Supplementary Appropriation Act, 2021 in his office at the State House in the presence of senior government officials.

The officials include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze and Umar el-Yakub, a senior aide to the president.

The statement by the presidential aide noted that of the amount, N123.3million is for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure while the sum of the N859.3billion is for contribution to the development fund for the capital expenditure for the year ending on the 31st day of December 2021.

Adesina said President Buhari commended the National Assembly for the expeditious consideration and approval of the supplementary budget.

He said the president also assured that the executive arm of government would ensure the timely delivery of capital projects to achieve the objectives of the budget.

Photos of brief ceremony in Presidential Villa shared

On its official Facebook page, the presidency shared photos of the president signing the supplementary budget.

The presidency also revealed that the president had, at an earlier date, signed the Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board (Amendment) Act, 2021.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Senate on Wednesday, July 7, approved the sum of N982.729 billion as the supplementary budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

Ezrel Tabiowo, special assistant (press) to the president of the Senate in a statement, said the approved sum represents an upward review of N86.9 billion from the initial amount of N895.842 billion transmitted to the National Assembly by President Buhari.

The passage of the supplementary Appropriation Bill 2021, followed the consideration of a report by the committee on Appropriation during plenary.

Recall that the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, on Wednesday, March 31, said the supplementary budget for procurement of security equipment being prepared by the federal government was not ready yet.

She said the government was still waiting for the service chiefs who were expected to aggregate their requests and submit to President Buhari, who would in turn forward to her ministry.

Ahmed made the comment while speaking to State House correspondents after a Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by VP Osinbajo.

