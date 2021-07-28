A man in the United States of America has changed another man’s life by donating a sum of $10,000 (N4,115,000) towards his welfare

Carlos Whitaker took to social media to share this beautiful story and says he was at the airport when he saw a man playing the piano

The man going by the name of @LosWhit on Instagram says the money has now been raised to a staggering $61,000 (N25,101,500) and the video is going viral

He was wowed

Carlos Whitaker, @loswhit, posted a video clip on the social networking platform and recounted the story, saying he arrived at the airport and met the guy playing his piano.

He decided to tip him $10,000 (N4,115,000) and says the total money raised is now at a substantial $61,000 (N25,101,500)

A part of the post reads:

"I stopped to have some Chick-fil-A and noticed nobody was paying attention to this piano player so I thought I would sit down and enjoy his music. I saw his empty tip jar and asked you guys to cash app and Venmo a tip for him..."

Many people react:

@DanicaMckellar said:

“Talking heads stoking outrage... so perfectly put. Love you and the unity you promote, my friend!!"

@DerekWebb said:

“Unbelievable. Wow Los. That’s using your powers for good, man.”

@MrdaveHollis said:

“I love that you had plans, and those plans changing were complicit in changing this man’s life."

@IsraelHougthon said:

“Bro. You’re amazing for this.”

@Mountaingirlmelodies said:

“So, you’re the kind of human who has events cancelled and it affects your income and you do this for others. Cue, “What the world needs now, is love sweet love”…. may you be blessed back beyond measure for being the catalyst in this man’s precious life! Couldn’t love you more!”

@DeeResendiz said:

“I love that you see people. Such a good reminder to pay attention to the people God puts in your path.”

@Armslaurie said:

“I love how you turned from your disappointment with the cancellations (including the $ aspect of that) to bless someone else - financially, but so much more.”

Good Samaritan to the rescue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man, Donte Franklin, who walked many miles to his work every day has got the kind of help he would never have imagined months ago.

It all started when a good Samaritan, Michael Lynn, saw Donte walking one day and asked why he was doing so.

He revealed that he walks over 8 miles to and from work to be able to put food on his family’s table.

Source: Legit