A Nigerian man has had enough of the exorbitant electricity charges power distribution company usually serve him and has taken action against it for good

The man identified as Sakiru Onafeko wrote to the power distribution company expressing his desire to have his light permanently disconnected

The frustrated man while lamenting that he is a low income earner stated his preference for darkness to their light

A resident of Ijebu-Ode in Ogun state has taken a surprise action against his community power company, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The man has written to notify them of his desire to discontinue receiving their electricity on a permanent basis.

The man's letter was in protest of the exorbitant electricity charges

Source: Instagram

In a letter dated June 22nd, 2021 shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the man named Sakiru Onafeko expressed his anger at how they charge him exorbitantly without a corresponding provision of the said light.

The pensioner stated that he preferred to remain in darkness and warned that henceforth any attempt to hand him 'crazy' bills will not be taken lightly.

Social media users react to the man's letter

@oluwafemimusic wrote:

"This is just sad! No one ever wants to be in darkness, their bill is just so crazy for average citizens."

@closetmaestro commented:

''We did same thing for over a year and honestly it was the best one year ever!!! Prior to this, our bill was almost N50k monthly o, Thank God for inverter!!!!"

@leaddyskincare remarked:

"That’s how they behave.They didn’t bring bill for us to pay,decided to cut out power.Did we ask them not to bring bill? Yeye people."

@omalicha_pumkin said:

"The bills are outrageous, I've not had light in three weeks yet they brought bill of 70k plus for a flat not business premises."

@mario_billy_01_official thought:

"I think all Nigerians should do this because there is no need ,u pay what you don’t use."

Man locks NEPA office over failure to pay up rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an angry landlord had shut down NEPA's office over rents owed him.

In the pictures that were shared, the angry landlord took a sit in front of the locked office, suggesting a finality on his decision and perhaps to prevent any forceful entry into the place.

It was gathered that, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) office had not paid their rent since December 2020.

Source: Legit