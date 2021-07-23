Another entertaining video has surfaced on the internet showing a young Mzansi girl strutting her stuff on the dance floor

@Masego_ is encouraged by many people on the social media networking application to go further and ensure she becomes a professional dancer

The video clip was posted on TikTok and the account holder says the beautiful song playing in the background has not been released yet

A young South African lady is receiving all the good praise on social media for her superb dancing skills. The stunning woman uploaded her video on a widely used social media platform.

@Masego_ is a TikTok account holder and says the song she is dancing to, Ungangibambi, has not been released yet but the moves have attracted her followers.

The post reads:

She's amazing!

@User6217 said:

“I hope international TikTok doesn’t copy this and not give you credit.”

@Bxbyy said:

“Wena you made my morning. Yebo Masego.”

@OlwethuNodumo said:

“Dankie girl, we enjoy watching you dancing.”

@User7525 said:

“OMG, you are talented.”

@Nells040 said:

“Yebo yes mogirl, you can dance.”

@Mosala Khiba said:

"It's the long hair for me."

@Akhona Mazqhelekazi said:

“You should be on the next episode of Jiva.”

Another skilled female dancer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Chiamaka Goodness, showed she is an amazing dance hall mover as she displayed her dancing skill during a wedding ceremony.

Chiamaka quickly became the centre of attention at the event as the MC turned her hypeman. Getting into a dance mode did not take her long.

In a video that has gone viral on Instagram, the lady went into a frenzy as she danced fast, demonstrating her beautiful legwork (gbese) moves.

If it were a dancing competition, only a male counterpart in agbada would have come close. Her eccentricity was much.

