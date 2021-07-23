Kim Kardashian attended her ex-husband Kanye West's listening event for his highly-anticipated Donda album

The reality TV star and all their four bundles of joy were part of the large crowd that gathered at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the listening party on Thursday night

Kim and the US hip-hop mogul are no longer an item but they usually serve the world co-parenting goals

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Kim Kardashian was part of her ex-hubby Kanye West's album's listening event on Thursday night, 22 July.

Kim and their four children were part of the massive crowd that attended the listening session at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Kim Kardashian and their Kids attended Kanye West's 'Donda' album listening event. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Even though Kim and the US rapper are no longer an item, they make sure that their kids are part of their daily lives. Family is everything for Kanye who even named the album after his mom, Donda.

The hip-hop mogul's album name, Donda, is currently trending high on social media as his fans from across the world discuss their favourite songs in the album.

TMZ reports that the hip-hop mogul gifted 5000 tickets to staff and students from some Atlanta institutions to come and vibe with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Kim and Kanye

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that the couple put their differences aside and took their kids to Asian Art Museum in San Francisco.

A source said the family attended an awesome electronic art exhibition called the new teamLab: Continuity exhibition- "a movement-sensitive artworks fill entire galleries and are hyper-responsive to human activity, transforming visitors into participants."

The insider also said that the kids seemed very excited to be on a trip with Kim and Kanye and that the exhibition was a winner, as reported by Geo News.

Source: Legit.ng