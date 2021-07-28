Nigerians have taken to social media to express excitement as Blackface shared a photo with 2baba and Faze

Blackface acknowledged that he has reconciled with his former Plantashun Boiz colleague and singer

The dreadlocks singer then prayed for the soul of Sound Sultan to rest in peace, adding that he knows he is watching them

When the news of Blackface and 2baba's reconciliation at Sound Sultan's tribute night hit the internet, many Nigerians expressed excitement. Some were, however, not convinced that Blackface had totally let go of the past.

Blackface shares a cute photo with 2baba and Faze. Photo:@therealblackfacenaija

Blackface confirms his reconciliation with 2baba

A few hours after the tribute night, Blackface took to his official Instagram page to react to the news of his reconciliation with the African Queen crooner.

Blackface shared a photo with Faze and 2baba and noted that there is power in unity.

He then prayed for God to bless the soul of Sound Sultan. He noted that his spirit is with them and he is still making things happen.

Reactions

meltingme777:

"Back and better ... see my man Faze."

mister_olumide:

"This was very emotional for me."

phinatorres09:

"I'm the most happiest gal on Earth right now. gosh!"

nexto_gram:

"Plantashun For Life."

wiseone332:

"Naso baba much love and peace everywhere boss Man...Jah bless you for guys for this."

fromnigeria:

"The best picture I've seen all year."

adeola.oyebowale:

"Plantashaun Men."

ebynwokeji:

"Way to go. Peace and love."

princessbosslady2:

"Peace all the way."

Empress Njamah begs Psquare to reconcile

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress was present on the night of the tribute put together to celebrate late singer Sound Sultan and she was all in tears during the event.

She noted that everybody can make Peter and Paul's coming together possible if people stop taking sides in their fight.

Empress said that most people fueling their fight have issues unsettled in their various homes :

