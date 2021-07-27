Sunday Igboho will be facing fresh charges including illegal migration, his lawyer Ibrahim Salami has said

Salami said the legal team was expecting the court to rule on extradition on Monday, July 26 but was surprised when the Beninese came up with fresh charges

Pending the investigation into the new charges, Igboho was ordered to remain in the police custody

Cotonou, Benin Republic - The Benin Republic has reportedly filed fresh charges against Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The Punch reported that Ibrahim Salami, one of the lawyers of Sunday Igboho disclosed the new charges after the court hearing on Monday, July 26.

Ibrahim Salami, one of the lawyers representing Sunday Igboho says new charges have been brought up against his client in Benin Republic. Photo credit: Sunday Igboho

The newspaper added that the Beninese court also ordered that Igboho who was arrested in the country on Monday, July 19, be remanded in police custody.

Legal team expecting extradition charges

Before the Monday hearing, Salami said the legal team had been expecting extradition charges from the Nigerian government against Igboho.

However, he said the Yoruba Nation was confronted with fresh charges when he appeared before the court.

The lawyer said Igboho was further remanded to allow police to conduct a thorough investigation into the new charges.

The new charges included illegal migration, dubious connivance with immigration officers and an attempt to cause civil unrest.

The Cable also reported that Salami said there were nine lawyers who represented Igboho at the Beninese court, and they were all shocked to see how the case turned out.

Olubadan sends delegation to Cotonou over Sunday Igboho

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, on Sunday, July 25, sent a royal delegation to monitor Igboho's court case.

The monarch's decision was announced on Sunday by Adeola Oloko, his director of media and publicity.

The first-class Yoruba ruler made the timely move so that the delegation would monitor the proceedings of the court on Monday, July 26.

