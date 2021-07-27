The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the outcome of the local council elections held in Lagos state on Saturday, July 24

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) declared APC winner of all the 57 council seats in the state

However, the opposition party, PDP, alleged that the result presented by the state electoral commission is fake

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lagos state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos state chapter has rejected the state’s local government election result released by Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Premium Times reports.

Recall that LASIEC had declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of all 57 council seats in the state’s local government poll.

However, in a swift reaction on Monday, July 26, the party chairman, Deji Doherty, alleged that the polls were manipulated to favour the ruling APC.

Doherty in a statement stated that any result published by the state electoral commission is unacceptable to PDP and fake.

The Lagos PDP chairman went on to note that after the collation of their results and due consultation with lawyers, the party will announce its decision regarding the next line of action.

He added that the PDP had observed from the results received so far that APC did not perform as expected and decided to rig the election.

APC records massive win in Lagos state council elections

This development is coming after the LASIEC announced that the APC won all the 57 council seats in the state’s local government election.

The results were announced by returning officers at all the 57 Collation Centres in the state.

Although the Saturday, July 24 election recorded low participation by the voters, members of the APC expressed joy that they won the poll.

One of the party members, Kolade Alabi, who was re-elected in Bariga for another four-year term, thanked the people for their trust in him.

Source: Legit