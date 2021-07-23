A Nigerian market woman has lamented the current economic situation of the country that is not palatable for business

The banana seller who has been in the business for the past 25 years stated that she hardly records profit

Recalling the country's good old days, she stated that her first salary was N170 and shared how a freezer was sold for N450 then

A market woman has stated that making sales in her business is becoming a tall dream these days.

The banana seller said this while speaking with Legit.ng correspondents who were out on a market survey.

She stated that profits are hard to come by these days

The woman with over 25 years experience as a trader resorted to a make shift of sort with her daughter as she could no longer afford a normal shop rental.

Comparing the current situation with the good old days, the trader said her first salary was N170 with a bag of garri and rice being sold for N20 and N70 respectively.

Nigerians react

Andy Kayne remarked:

"It's so sad, i was an axillary teacher at the time this woman was teaching and I was living like a king on my salary."

Tnt Wahala commented:

''They call you old. Which means you didn't start working early. My first salary in the 2nd month of 1977 was about N130 as a clerical officer in the bank. Which was way above level 5, in the civil service. I think it was level 6 then. A bag of rice cost very much less than N20 then."

Fatima Ibrahim wrote:

"Nigeria will Shine again with Economy Stability, Authentic Security, Progress with Competent Leadership, Love,Peace and Harmony,Amiin In Shaa Allah.

"#HomeSweetHome!"

Evangelist Wilson Al-Atta Ogbadu reacted:

"This is as a result of bad leadership. Evil leaders who don't have the love and the interest of the people at heart."

