Aba, the commercial capital of Abia state also hosts the private apartment of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

The governor said he choose the remain in the apartment so as to maintain close contact with ordinary people in the society

Governor Ikpeazu had earlier announced that he won't seek an elective office after his tenure expires in 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Umuahia - Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia says he stays in a three-bedroom apartment in Aba, the commercial capital of the southeast state.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that Governor Ikpeazu stated this in a chat with journalists on Monday, July 26.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has revealed that he lives in a 3-bedroom apartment in Aba. Photo credit: Abia state government

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Ikpeazu reveals why he chose to stay in a decent apartment in Aba

The governor said he chose to live among his people because he wanted to imagine life outside power.

His words:

“I live in a three-bedroom apartment here in Aba. I stay here because I want to keep my eyes on the fact that I’m the governor today, but I will not be the governor tomorrow.

“I won’t take myself too far away from how I live my life. I will work hard to the point that somebody coming after me will find it difficult to operate unless he is running on this same lane.”

Ikpeazu shares his thoughts on his likely successor

He added that power is a serious matter that God would not leave entirely in the hands of men.

Ikpeazu said the question of who will succeed him in 2023 can only be answered by God.

He said nobody believed he would become governor in 2015 but God surprised everybody and ensured his success in that year’s election.

Meanwhile, Governor Ikpeazu has officially launched the Abia State Social Identity Number to further deepen the ease of doing business and social interconnectivity between its citizens and the state's social benefits.

Legit.ng gathered that Governor Ikpeazu, through a software technology giant- Appmart Integrated Limited, developed a robust database program to help carry the people of Abia state along in development, trade, and social investments.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the media team of the governor, noted that Ikpeazu launched the system with the aim to improve governance, address unemployment issues in the state and create strong data to help the government in planning and security purposes.

In another development, Governor Ikpeazu has disclosed that he might return to lecturing after his term ends in 2023.

Ikpeazu made the disclosure an interactive session with journalists at the governor’s lodge in Aba.

The governor stated that he could also delve into the business of shoemaking.

Source: Legit.ng