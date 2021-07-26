The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, has assessed the progress of his administration in the last year

Uzodimma said he held a stakeholders meeting to brief people of the state on what his administration has been able to do

The governor promised the people of Imo that his regime would continue to improve the infrastructure in the state

Owerri, Imo state - Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state said he has not stolen any public money since he assumed office as governor in the state.

The Nation reported that the governor on Saturday, July 24, challenged people of Imo state to expose him if he had diverted public funds.

Hope Uzodimma says is now safe and secure. Photo: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

He reportedly made the statement at stakeholders meeting in Owerri

Uzodinma said he was ready to subject himself to a public probe to show that he has not embezzled state funds.

He stated that he become governor to serve the people and not to amass wealth.

The governor said:

“As I recover Imo properties converted to personal ownership by those who have political power, back to Imo people, the same awaits me when I leave office.

This is why I want to reiterate before you that I did not become governor to become richer than the state after my tenure, but to serve you in truth and with fear of God. This being so, I will leave no stone unturned in my efforts to recover all Imo people’s stolen wealth.”

According to Vanguard, Uzodinma pointed out that his administration has revolutionised Imo state roads.

He stated that his administration recently constructed or rehabilitated about forty-two roads across the state in the past year.

CAN president says Uzodimma is a miracle governor

In another news, Samson Ayokunle, president of the Christian Association (CAN) of Nigeria has described Uzodimma as a miracle governor.

He disclosed this while addressing thousands of Christians at a prayer rally organised by the CAN Imo state chapter at the Hero’s Square, Owerri.

According to him, the emergence of Uzodimma as governor of the state is a result of God’s decision. He called on the governor to always seek the voice of God before taking any action.

Source: Legit